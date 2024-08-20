Ali Riley Confronts Career Uncertainty Due To Severe Nerve Injury

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 20 (IANS) New Zealand captain Ali Riley has revealed that her playing career may be over due to a severe nerve injury that forced her out of the Paris Olympics. The 36-year-old veteran defender was withdrawn from selection just before the Football Ferns' opening match against Canada at the Games, raising concerns about her future in the sport.

Speaking at an event promoting girls in sports in Los Angeles, Riley opened up about the seriousness of her condition.“Even now, when I don't know if I'll ever be able to play football again, that's the reality of the injury I have now,” she said.“The lessons I've learned, the community that supports me, and where I have honed my skills to do other things that spark joy, I feel like I can still be the best version of myself even if I can't go out there and play games anymore.”

Riley, who has earned over 160 caps for New Zealand, has struggled to play consistently at any level in recent months. The injury, which she described as“frustrating, confusing, and excruciatingly painful,” has kept her sidelined since her Olympic hopes were dashed.

In Riley's absence, Katie Bowen took over as captain for New Zealand during the Paris Games. However, the Ferns endured a tough tournament, losing all three of their group matches.

Riley's potential retirement marks a significant moment for New Zealand football, as she has been a mainstay of the national team for more than a decade, leading them through multiple World Cups and Olympic campaigns. Despite the uncertainty surrounding her future on the pitch, Riley remains optimistic about finding new passions beyond football.