Kamala Harris intends to raise corporate tax rate to 28 percent if she wins election

(MENAFN) Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, announced her intention to raise the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent if she wins the election. This proposal aims to ensure that billionaires and large corporations contribute their fair share, according to her campaign spokesman, James Singer, as reported by a UK news agency.



During Donald Trump's presidency, the corporate tax rate was reduced from 35 percent to 21 percent, along with other tax cuts, which are due to expire next year. Trump had promised to make these tax cuts permanent. In contrast, Harris's plan to increase the corporate tax rate to 28 percent is designed as a fiscally responsible measure to return money to workers and reduce the deficit.



The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonpartisan advocacy group, indicated that raising the corporate tax rate as Harris proposes could reduce the US deficit by USD1 trillion over the next decade. However, any changes to the US tax code would require congressional approval, and with Democrats and Republicans fiercely competing for control of the Senate and House of Representatives, the outcome is uncertain.



Harris has also committed to upholding President Biden's promise not to increase taxes on individuals earning USD400,000 or less annually. In a recent economic policy speech, she outlined her vision for an “opportunity economy,” which includes plans to cut taxes for most Americans, prohibit “price gouging” by grocery stores, and increase the availability of affordable housing if she is elected to the White House.

