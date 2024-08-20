Škoda Reports Positive Global Sales Results In First Half Of 2024, Helped By 10 Per Cent Growth In The Middle East

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) (20 August 2024 Dubai, UAE) Škoda Auto delivered 448,600 globally from January to June 2024, a 3.8 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. The Octavia led as the brand's bestseller, with deliveries up by 24.1 per cent. In the Middle East, Škoda reported a solid 10 per cent growth in sales over the first seven months of 2024, confirming the region's strategic potential for the brand's growth, with standout performances in markets like the UAE and Kuwait.

In the first half of the year, Škoda Auto achieved a significant milestone, becoming the fourth best-selling brand in Europe. As part of its Next Level Strategy 2030, Škoda set an ambitious target to be among the top five best-selling brands on the continent. Exceeding this goal, Škoda achieved its highest-ever market position, ranking fourth in European registrations. This achievement reflects Škoda's unwavering focus on addressing the specific needs of customers. Germany, in particular, stood out as the strongest market, with 91,100 vehicles sold-an increase of 13,800 units.

Škoda Middle East has also enjoyed a successful 2024 so far, with overall sales increasing from January to July by 10 per cent compared to the same period last year. Driven by its newly established regional head office, Škoda is accelerating its growth by significantly expanding its network and infrastructure. This strong performance underscores the brand's strategic drive to strengthen its position in key markets while advancing into new strategic territories, with plans to launch additional dealerships and enhance service accessibility for customers.