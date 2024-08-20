Four Children Among 12 Injured In Stray Dog Attack In J&K's Poonch
8/20/2024 3:22:10 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mendhar/Jammu- Twelve people, including two each of school children and women, were injured when a rabid dog attacked them in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said here.
According to the officials, the incident took place in Mendhar town of the border district between 8 am and 8.30 am.
Among the injured were also a few migrant labourers, they said.
A total of 12 dog bite cases were reported, with three people sustaining serious injuries, a doctor at the sub-district hospital said.
All the injured have received anti-rabies vaccines and the three with severe bites have been admitted to the hospital for observation, the doctor said.
The dog was killed by local residents when it attempted to enter a school after the incident, the officials said.
