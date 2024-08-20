Zaffar Manhas Resigns From Apni Party, Likely To Join Congress

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Apni Party vice president, Zafar Iqbal Manhas along with his son Tuesday resigned from the Apni Party and are likely to join tomorrow.

News agency KNO reported that Manhas has resigned from the Apni Party and further course of action will be decided after feedback from his workers.

Meanwhile, sources said workers meeting is going on at his residence and final decision is expected soon.

They said that Manhas will join the Congress on Wednesday in the presence of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Manhas was one of the founding members of the Apni Party after he parted ways with the Peoples Democratic Party.

His son Irfan Manhas is currently vice chairperson of DDC Council Shopian.