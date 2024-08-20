Azerbaijani FIFA Referee To Officiate UEFA Europa League Play-Off Round Match
Azerbaijani FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev has been appointed to
officiate the first leg of the UEFA Europa League play-off round
match between RFS (Latvia) and APOEL (Cyprus),
Azernews reports.
He will be supported by his fellow Azerbaijani referees, Zeynal
Zeynalov and Akif Amirali, with Ingilab Mammadov acting as the
fourth official.
The match will be played on August 22 at the LNK Sporta Parks in
Riga, Latvia.
The UEFA Champions League is UEFA's elite club competition, with
top clubs across the continent playing for the right to be crowned
European champions.
Introduced in 1955 as the European Cup, it has expanded over the
years with over 70 football clubs.
The number of teams of each association that enters the UEFA
Champions League is based on the UEFA coefficients of the member
associations.
These scores are generated by the results of clubs representing
each association during the previous five UEFA Champions League and
UEFA Europa League seasons.
Qualifying starts in the summer with three rounds, and then a
play-off takes place before 32 teams begin the group stage starting
in September.
