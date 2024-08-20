Azerbaijani FIFA Referee To Officiate UEFA Europa League Play-Off Round Match

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijani referee Aliyar Aghayev has been appointed to officiate the first leg of the Europa League play-off round match between RFS (Latvia) and APOEL (Cyprus), Azernews reports.

He will be supported by his fellow Azerbaijani referees, Zeynal Zeynalov and Akif Amirali, with Ingilab Mammadov acting as the fourth official.

The match will be played on August 22 at the LNK Sporta Parks in Riga, Latvia.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist