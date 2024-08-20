Azerbaijani Oil Price Drops

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $1.27, or 1.52%, to $82.45 per barrel, Azernews reports.

October futures for were traded at $77.66 per barrel.

The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2024 was set at $75 per barrel.

The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.