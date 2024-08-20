The EPSO-G Group Of Companies Announces The Consolidated Operating Results For The First Half Of 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The EPSO-G group of transmission and exchange companies (company code 302826889, registered office address Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania) EPSO-G announces the consolidated and performance results of the Group consisting of the holding company EPSO-G, companies Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest (registered on 18 July 2024), Litgrid and Tetas. The main financial indicators for January-June 2024:

Main financial indicators January-June 2024 January-June 2023 Change, % Revenue, million EUR 246,4 221,1 11,5 EBITDA, million EUR 52,4 44,2 18,5 Net profit, million EUR 30,4 31,5 -3,6 ROE (of the (last 12 months), % 17,2 -2,5 - Net debt, million EUR 16,6 n/a - Adjusted* EBITDA, million EUR 38,4 31,3 22,4 Adjusted* net profit, million EUR 18,5 11,4 62,9 Adjusted* ROE (last 12 months), % 10,0 9,5 - Ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA (last 12 months). 0,3 n/a -

* Recalculation of regulated income, cost and profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory deviations from the regulated profitability approved by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC). In calculating the adjusted indicators, adjustment of income due to previous periods is assessed. By decision of NERC, such adjustment has already been approved by determining the regulated prices of transmission services for the reporting period, and deviation from the NERC approved (regulated) and actual profitability of the reporting period is assessed. This deviation will be assessed when NERC will set transmission prices for the upcoming period.

Enclosed: condensed consolidated and separate financial statements of EPSO-G group of 30 June 2024; press release.

