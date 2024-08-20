(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The food enzymes size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.4%, in terms of value. The growing demand for diverse range of food products, clean label trend, and increase in disposable income are the factors that are projected to drive the growth of the food enzymes market globally.

Market Dynamics of Food Enzymes Market

Drivers: Increasing demand for processed food

The global demand for processed foods is on the rise owing largely to the growing economies in the Asian continent. China and India are the major drivers behind the substantial growth of the processed food market. The middle-class population is increasing and the rise in their disposable incomes, coupled with a hectic lifestyle, contributes to the growth of this market. Food enzyme applications extend the freshness of end products, thereby prolonging the shelf life of convenience foods while also preserving their flavor, color, and texture.

Restraints: Restricted temperature and pH operational range

The action of food enzymes is largely influenced by the surrounding environmental conditions. A decrease in temperature causes the reaction rate to drop drastically, while thermal agitation denatures the food enzyme (deteriorates the food enzyme structure), thereby making it non-functional. Varying the pH outside the operational range of the food enzyme also reduces the enzyme activity and can ultimately lead to permanent denaturation. Food enzyme manufacturers are striving to produce enzymes that can operate in a wide temperature and pH range; however, there is still a long way to go if enzyme use must be universally implemented in all food & beverage manufacturing processes.

Opportunities: Innovative technological platforms

The global food enzymes market has many small-scale manufacturers trying to compete with the market leaders in terms of the application specificity of the food enzymes produced. This, in turn, is dependent upon the quality of production strain developed by manufacturers. Various technology licensors provide small-scale manufacturers with the opportunity to produce programmable enzymes, which can be scaled up to produce large volumes. Dyadic International Inc. (US) is one such licensor that provides its C1 platform technology to smaller players to produce large volumes of high-mobility food enzymes on-site.

Challenges: Changes in food enzymes safety regulations in Europe

The European market for food enzymes held a share of about 30.0% of the global market in 2015. As enzymes are naturally present in ingredients used to make food, earlier, their safety and toxicity were not of much concern. However, the advent of large-scale production of food enzymes through strains of genetically modified microorganisms has led to increased scrutiny on the use of enzymes in Europe's food & beverage industry.

In the past, the regulation of enzymes used as processing aids was not carried out at the EU level. Of the member states, only Denmark and France evaluated these processing aids before their use in the food & beverage industry. This inconsistency in the assessment criteria of food enzymes among nations prompted the framing of a new EU legislation.

The carbohydrases segment is projected to account for a major share in the food enzymes market during the forecast period

By type, the food enzymes market is segmented into carbohydrases, proteases , lipases, polymerases & nucleases, and other enzymes (such as catalases, laccases, oxidases, phosphatases, kinases, esterases, and pectinases). Carbohydrases are classified into amylases, cellulases, and other carbohydrases (such as pectinases, lactases, mannanases, and pullulanases). Amylase is used in the baking industry as the addition of amylase to the dough, enhances the fermentation rate which results in the reduction of the viscosity of dough, further improving the volume and texture of the product. Due to easy modification and optimization processes, there is a huge usage of amylase in the food & beverage industry.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The increasing purchasing power of consumers due to the economic development in APAC countries has led to an increase in the demand for high-quality processed food. Hence, due to their characteristics as essential healthy food additives, the market for enzymes in food & beverages is projected to grow. The changes in consumer preferences and liberalization of trade have further fueled the demand for foods like meat and meat products in the country.

