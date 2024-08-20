COOLSMILE Surpasses 100% Funding On Kickstarter Within 3 Hours Of Launch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ecostar co. Introduces COOLSMILE: A New Standard in Cooling and Heating Versatility, Reaches Over 100% Funding in 3 Hours

BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- COOLSMILE, designed by ecostar co., is more than just a portable air cooler; it represents a significant advancement in personal comfort technology. Unlike traditional air coolers that often struggle with issues like mold and moisture, COOLSMILE delivers clean, powerful airflow without these common drawbacks. With dual functionality, it offers versatility for both cooling on hot days and warming on chilly evenings.

Engineered with a focus on convenience and efficiency, COOLSMILE features ultra-low power consumption, a powerful BLDC motor, and a 5000mAh battery, allowing up to 8 hours of continuous use. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor environments, its USB-C charging capability ensures it can be powered from almost any location, making it an ideal companion for various settings.

The successful launch of COOLSMILE on Kickstarter underscores its innovative design, raising over $5,000 within the first three hours. This early success reflects a clear demand for a portable air cooler that meets expectations. COOLSMILE is not only filling a market need but is also setting a new benchmark for portable cooling and heating solutions.

In terms of energy efficiency, COOLSMILE consumes just 5 watts of power while cooling spaces up to 7°C below room temperature. As energy costs continue to rise, COOLSMILE offers a practical solution for those seeking comfort alongside cost savings in their personal spaces.

CEO Misun Kim and the ecostar team are committed to delivering high-quality, eco-friendly products, starting with COOLSMILE. Misun Kim reflects on the product development journey: "Our mission has been to reduce rising energy costs while delivering products that truly satisfy our customers. This process has been an incredible opportunity for our team to grow, and we hope that our hard work and dedication are evident in every product we create."

During the limited 30-day campaign on Kickstarter, COOLSMILE has already achieved $70,000 in funding within just 9 days. For more information, visit the COOLSMILE Kickstarter page [HERE ]. For direct inquiries, the ecostar team can be contacted at ....

About ecostar

For the past decade, the ecostar team has been dedicated to creating innovative products that enhance personal comfort. Specializing in compact air conditioners and heaters, they strive to improve individual satisfaction while maintaining a focus on energy efficiency. ecostar is on a mission to redefine personal climate control and introduce consumers to eco-friendly solutions.

