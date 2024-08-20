Sundance Launches High-Performance FMC-ADC500CD For Advanced Signal Processing Applications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FMC-ADC500CD: Top View

FMC-ADC500CD: Information

- Flemming Christensen, CEO of SundanceCHESHAM, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sundance, a leader in high-performance signal processing solutions, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge FMC-ADC500CD board. This High Pin Count (HPC) FMC module offers four channels, each with high-speed, high-resolution ADC and DAC capabilities. It is ideal for a wide range of applications requiring precise and rapid data conversion.The FMC-ADC500CD features two dual-channel ADS54J60 ADCs from Texas Instruments, providing four ADC channels with 16-bit resolution at up to 1 GSPS. Complementing this, the board includes a quad-channel DAC39J84 DAC, offering four channels capable of 16-bit resolution at 2.8 GSPS. Both ADC and DAC interfaces utilize the high-speed JESD204B standard, ensuring seamless integration with carrier FPGA boards."Our FMC-ADC500CD represents a significant advancement in flexible signal processing capabilities," said Flemming Christensen, CEO of Sundance. "It's combination of high-speed data conversion and on-the-fly reconfigurability makes it an invaluable tool for developers across various industries. We're particularly proud of the ability to switch between AC and DC coupling for the ADC inputs in real-time, offering unprecedented adaptability in signal handling."The board's clock management is handled by the advanced HMC7044 from Analog Devices, providing precise synchronization and low-latency performance. This feature, combined with the board's JESD204B subclass 1 synchronization capability, ensures accurate timing crucial for applications in fields such as telecommunications, scientific research, and advanced instrumentation.The FMC-ADC500CD is fully compatible with AMD FPGA platforms, ensuring seamless integration into existing development ecosystems. Rhett Whatcott, Director, Global Training & Enablement at AMD, commented on the collaboration: "We're excited to see Sundance leveraging the power of AMD FPGAs with their FMC-ADC500CD board. This combination offers developers a robust and flexible platform for creating high-performance data conversion solutions across a multitude of applications."The FMC-ADC500CD is poised to become an essential component in various high-performance signal processing applications, including wireless communications, broadcast equipment, medical devices, and advanced test and measurement systems. Its versatility and high-speed capabilities make it suitable for any application requiring rapid and precise analogue-to-digital or digital-to-analogue conversion.For more information about the FMC-ADC500CD and its capabilities, please visit Sundance or contact ....About Sundance: Sundance is a leading provider of high-performance signal processing solutions, specializing in FPGA-based systems and data conversion technologies. With a focus on innovation and quality, Sundance serves customers in telecommunications, healthcare, research, and industrial sectors worldwide.AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

