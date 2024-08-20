Over 121,000 Evacuated From Kursk Region: Russian Emergency Official

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Aug 20 (IANS) More than 121,000 civilians have been safely removed from nine border districts in the Kursk region, said Artyom Sharov, deputy spokesperson for the Emergencies Ministry.

"Ever since the start of the evacuation process, we have successfully relocated more than 121,000 individuals from the nine border districts, officials said on Monday as reported by Xinhua news agency.

In just the last 24 hours, the number of people who have voluntarily left or were escorted in organised groups has exceeded 650," Sharov told a press conference.

The evacuation action is still going on, he added.

The displaced individuals are being directed to the care of their relatives or temporary shelters, he said, adding that 84 temporary shelters have been established in the Kursk region, providing refuge to more than 6,500 individuals at this time.

According to him, a total of 120 temporary shelters are operating across 23 regions in Russia, housing about 3,000 people.

Meanwhile, 390 more temporary shelters, with a capacity to accommodate more than 19,000 people, are prepared to receive the evacuees from the Kursk region in 57 different territories throughout Russia, he said.

The fighting continues, with Ukrainian forces maintaining their offensive actions, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a separate statement, claiming that all attacks were successfully repelled.

Russian aviation and artillery have targeted Ukrainian concentrations of manpower and reserves, while reconnaissance units are searching forests for groups attempting to advance deeper into Russian territory, it said.

The Ministry reported that a significant number of prisoners have been taken and some military equipment captured and destroyed, including advanced HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday on Telegram, citing Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, that the objectives of the operation in the Kursk region are being met.

Zelensky also claimed that Ukrainian troops have taken many captives for potential future prisoner exchanges.

Independent verification of the claims of both sides remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.

