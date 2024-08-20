Karan Tacker Gives Peek Into Lavish Raksha Bandhan Dinner At His House

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Karan Tacker has given a mouth-watering glimpse of the Raksha Bandhan dinner at his residence, leaving his fans craving for the delicious meal.

Karan, took to Instagram Stories, where he has 1.6 million followers, and shared a picture in which we can get a peek into his dinner table.

The table is spread with perfectly aligned crockery, and food items kept in a line. We can see curd, chole, paneer gravy, rice, potatoes, and salad in the photograph.

Karan captioned the post as: "Rakhi dinner at the Tackers... All invited".

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan i.e. August 19, the handsome hunk had shared breath taking monochrome pictures of himself, wrapped in a towel. Karan flaunted his chiseled physique in the photos.

He had captioned the post with a 'bathtub' emoji.

Sharing the same post on his Instagram Stories, Karan had written: "Dedicated to all my brothers, sisters, Happy Raksha Bandhan".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan, who hails from Punjab, first featured in the film 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' in a small role in 2008. The romantic comedy film written and directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by his father Yash Chopra under their production banner of Yash Raj Films, starred Shah Rukh Khan, and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

He then made his TV debut with the 2009 show 'Love Ne Mila Di Jodi' playing the lead character of Sameer.

Karan has then featured in TV shows like -- 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?', 'Punar Vivah', 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'.

The 38-year-old actor has also participated in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7', 'Box Cricket League', 'Farah Ki Dawat', 'Killerr Karaoke Atka Toh Latkah', and 'Kitchen Champion 5'.

He has won the hearts of the audience with his performance as SP Amit Lodha in the crime thriller web series 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter'. It is created and written by Neeraj Pandey.

The show also stars Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh, Brijeshwar Singh, Jatin Sarna, Ravi Kishan, Ashutosh Rana, amongst others.

He was also a part of espionage thriller series 'Special Ops', created and directed by Neeraj Pandey. The show stars Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, Vinay Pathak, Vipul Gupta, Saiyami Kher among others.

Karan also appeared in 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story', which also starred Aftab Shivdasani, Gautami Kapoor, Aishwarya Sushmita and others.