Startek Expands UK Operations With Acquisition Of A Strategic Stake In Intelling

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek, a global leader in customer experience management solutions, today announced the of a controlling interest in Intelling, a United Kingdom-based customer acquisition and retention specialist. This strategic move is set to bolster Startek's footprint in the U.K. and expand its service portfolio, providing enhanced value to clients worldwide.

L to R: Glenn Seddington, Martin Bould, Gurpal Singh, Craig Winnard, Bharat Rao, Phil Morgan, Abhinandan Jain, Steve Taylot, Ankul Aggarwal

Founded in 2012, U.K. based

Intelling specializes in providing bespoke services in the customer acquisition and customer retention space. Intelling proficiently focuses on securing, supporting and retaining customers and runs successful customer acquisition, management and retention campaigns with blue-chip brands from its delivery locations that are spread across the U.K., South Africa and India. Intelling's founder Phil Morgan will continue to lead the business supported by other senior colleagues, Steve Taylor and Craig Winnard.

The acquisition aligns with Startek's vision of leveraging technology to deliver a comprehensive set of CX services across markets. Intelling's expertise in customer acquisition and retention complements Startek's existing capabilities in customer care to create and deliver memorable personalized experiences across the complete customer journey for brands across the globe.

Intelling's established operations in the U.K., Startek will immediately gain a robust presence, enabling it to offer digital CX services to both existing and new clients in UK. Startek's strong delivery presence across USA, Latin America, Asia, Australia and South Africa, along with its award-winning Generative AI powered Startek Agent AI Suite will enable Intelling's clients to access the best-in-class digitally enabled CX services delivered by a single unified global operating model.

Global CEO of Startek Bharat Rao said, "This partnership with Intelling is a strategic milestone for Startek that will expand our footprint in the U.K. market and allow us the ability to enhance our service offerings globally. Integrating

Intelling's expertise in customer acquisition and retention with our global operations, we are poised to deliver greater value to our clients. This move underscores our commitment to driving innovation, achieving operational excellence and creating sustainable growth opportunities for our clients and employees."

Intelling Founder and CEO Phil Morgan shared his enthusiasm, noting, "Joining forces with Startek marks an exciting new chapter for Intelling. Our clients and employees will benefit from its scale, expanded service offerings and global footprint as we continue to deliver superior customer experiences for our clients. Our combined resources and expertise will create new opportunities for growth and innovation. We are confident that bringing together our stellar teams will result in even greater innovation and tremendous outcomes for our clients. I'd also like to thank all those involved in delivering this successful transaction."

BDO LLP acted as financial advisor to Intelling while Beyond Corporate and Simmons & Simmons advised on legal matters. Quillon Partners advised Startek on the transaction.

This acquisition marks a significant step forward for both companies and we look forward to a future of shared success and growth.

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from Fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce, and banking and financial services.

About Intelling

Formed in 2012 Intelling is customer management business that uses a combination of clever communication, powerful data and motivated people to grow our clients' businesses. By taking ownership of full customer lifecycles and nurturing them through the use of a unique data ecosystem, omnichannel approach and technology stack with solutions delivered across the UK, South Africa and India. Intelling adds significant value for our blue chip clients by delivering cost savings, revenue growth and operational efficiency.

