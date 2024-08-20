'Qatar Places Females At Forefront Of Sports'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Rouda Al Attiya, a member of Qatar Foundation's Communications team, shared how sports profoundly impacted her personal development and strengthened her sense of Qatari identity.

She recounted that her passion for sports started amidst the intense heat of Ras Laffan. Al Attiya reflected on her journey from playing on the makeshift pitches in her grandmother's yard to the alleys of Alsadd, where sports became her realm, sanctuary, and as the stage, Al Attiya said,“The world has seen Qatar transform, a metamorphosis guided by the vision of a nation that strives for excellence on every front. As the World Cup 2022 drew to a close, I still find myself reminiscing about my dreams when I too believed I was destined for football greatness back when I was 12. Qatar, in its bold strides, now places females at the forefront of sports-a testament to a journey.”

She described her journey as starting not in grand arenas but in a more modest setting, amidst the laughter and shouts in her grandparents' house. These early experiences were foundational, but it was at Qatar Foundation's Qatar Academy school where her street-style skills, developed under her brother Nasser's guidance, were put to use in formal competitions. She noted that her brother's memory continues to inspire and influence her sporting journey.

“Yet, beyond the accolades and triumphs, it's the companionship that lingers-the bonds forged with my team which evolved into lifelong friendships and sisterhood. Sports, for me, wasn't just to pass time; it sculpted my character, shaped how I dealt with moments of joy and frustration, and taught me resilience and fortitude in equal measure,” said Al Attiya.

She added,“Football, an enduring family ritual, still binds us together today-cheering passionately, arguing intensely over tactics, yet always united in our love for the beautiful game. But my journey wasn't singularly confined to football's embrace. From basketball's fast breaks to volleyball's soaring spikes, and now Padel's strategic dance on the court, I embraced the evolution of sports in Qatar.”

She reflected on her place in a nation where the desert winds carry stories of tradition and progress, noting that she sees herself as just one thread in the rich tapestry of Qatari sportsmanship.

She explained that for her, sports went beyond traditional expectations, serving as a lens through which she discovered her own capabilities and passions. Sports, she said, taught her to adapt, to thrive amidst change, and to embrace the constantly evolving sports landscape in Qatar.

“As Qatar stands on the edge of a new era, where women's voices echo louder than ever in stadiums, I am reminded that my journey, though deeply personal, mirrors a collective narrative of ambition and enthusiasm of most women. From the hot sands of Ras Laffan to the glory of Qatar's sporting ambitions, my story is just a testament to the transformative power of sports-a legacy that continues to shape not just my life, but the vibrant Qatari society itself,” said Al Attiya.

Rouda Al Attiyah is a Senior Newsroom Specialist at Qatar Foundation having previously worked as a producer at Al Jazeera English Channel. She is a devoted supporter of the Al Sadd Sports Club – a loyalty deeply rooted in her family's historical connections to the team. Her genuine love and passion for sports is evident in her active participation in various sporting tournaments.

Combining her robust background in media production with her unwavering enthusiasm for sports, she plays in various local padel tournaments and creates basketball and football events for her friends.