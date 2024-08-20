KPN calls EGM to appoint Mr Rob Shuter to the Supervisory Board

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN") has published the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of ("EGM"), to be held at KPN's headquarters in Rotterdam on Tuesday 1 October 2024. Shareholders may attend the meeting in person, whilst it will also be possible to follow the meeting through a livestream at ir.kpn.com .



The meeting is scheduled to appoint Mr Rob Shuter to the Supervisory Board of KPN, as communicated through a press release on 11 July 2024.

The full agenda of the EGM and the accompanying documentation are now available on the KPN website ).





20/08/2024

