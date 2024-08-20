Learning Arabic Website To Launch New Courses On Sept 11

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Learn Arabic website of the Al Jazeera Institute has announced that it will be launching a new series of electronic courses to Arabic language to non-native speakers, starting from September 11.

These courses will be supervised by a group of specialized professors in teaching Arabic for non-native speakers who are well known for their excellence and extensive experience in this field.

Courses are aimed to empower beginner-level learners with required daily communication skills in a clear and sound Arabic language, given that learners will have the opportunity to push on to different levels ranging from the lower beginner A1 to the higher advanced C2.

As level progresses, topics offered will expand to cover Arabic literature, politics, economics, and social, religious and cultural issues, providing students with the opportunity to acquire a comprehensive and in-depth knowledge of Arabic language and Arab culture.

It noteworthy, that, since the beginning of this year,“Learn Arabic Website” had organized 21 educational courses for a total of 160 students from 23 nationalities.