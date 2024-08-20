Share Buybacks In Spar Nord Bank – Transactions In Week 33

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Company announcement no. 52

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank's share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 1,929,697 239,730,307 12 August 2024 13,000 134.30 1,745,900 13 August 2024 13,500 133.93 1,808,055 14 August 2024 14,000 134.56 1,883,840 15 August 2024 14,000 132.09 1,849,260 16 August 2024 15,500 131.71 2,041,505 Total week 33 70,000 9,328,560 Total accumulated 1,999,697 249,058,867

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,141,786 treasury shares equal to 1.82 % of the Bank's share capital.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation





