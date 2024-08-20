Jyske Bank’S Financial Calendar 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jyske bank anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2025:
| - Announcement of the 2024 results
| 26 February
| - Annual report 2024
| 26 February
| - Risk management report 2024
| 26 February
| - Interim report for the first quarter of 2025
| 7 May
| - Interim report for the first half of 2025
| 19 August
| - Interim report for the first nine months of 2025
| 29 October
Jyske Bank's Annual General Meeting will be held on 25 March 2025. Items to be included on the agenda
must be submitted in writing to the Jyske Bank management by 10 February 2025.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, +45 89 89 64 44
Jyske Bank Financial Calendar 2025
