عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Interim Financial Report, H1 2024


8/20/2024 2:31:06 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 20 August 2024
Announcement No. 69/2024

Interim financial Report, H1 2024

On August 20, 2024, the Supervisory Board has approved the Interim Financial Report, H1 2024 of Jyske Realkredit A/S.

Please see the attached file.

Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO

Direct phone (+45) 89 89 90 50
E-mail: ...

Web: jyskerealkredit.dk

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attached files:
Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit H1

Attachment

  • Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit H1 2024

MENAFN20082024004107003653ID1108578498


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search