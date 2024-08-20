Divyanka Tripathi Offers Glimpse Into Her 'Happening' Raksha Bandhan

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has shared a peek into her 'happening' Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her siblings, revealing that she travelled from Chandigarh to Hyderabad for the festivities.

Divyanka, took to her Instagram account, where she has 26.3 million followers, and shared loveable photos with brother Aishwarya Tripathi, and sister Priyanka Tiwari.

The series of photos show Divyanka wearing a maroon ethnic suit with golden thread work on it. She is holding tight to her siblings in the Raksha Bandhan celebration pictures.

There is also a glimpse of their yummy meal. The photo shows Divyanka's brother proudly flaunting the rakhis on his wrist.

She has captioned the post as: "What a happening Rakshabandhan it was! I flew in from Chandigarh to Hyderabad to be with Aishwarya @airbus and @priyanka_sameer_tiwari joined in from Bangalore. Spending quality time with siblings is probably the best way to stay connected to your roots."

A fan commented on the post and said: "That's so precious moment... beautiful".

Another user said: "Family time is irreplaceable".

On the personal front, Divyanka is married to actor Vivek Dahiya. The couple had tied the knot in July 2016 in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, Divyanka participated in the 2004 reality show 'India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj'. She then played the lead role of Vidya in the 2006 show 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann'.

She is best known for her portrayal of Dr Ishita in the show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. It starred Karan Patel, Ruhanika Dhawan and Aditi Bhatia.

Divyanka has been a contestant in the shows like 'Khana Khazana', 'Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan', 'Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout', 'Comedy Circus', 'Nach Baliye 8', and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

The actress last featured in 'Adrishyam' as Inspector Parvati Sehgal. It stars Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma. The show is streaming on Sony LIV.