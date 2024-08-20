Malaysian PM Accorded Ceremonial Welcome At Rashtrapati Bhavan

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Malaysian Prime Anwar Ibrahim received a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Marking his arrival on Monday evening for an official three-day visit to India, PM Anwar Ibrahim is on his maiden visit to India since taking office in November 2022, upon the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two countries will continue to explore initiatives to further strengthen bilateral relations that were elevated to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership in 2015.

Following his ceremonial welcome, PM Ibrahim headed to Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, too to X and posted with a picture of the dignitary:“Remembering the Father of the Nation and his universal ideals! PM @anwaribrahim of Malaysia paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.”

Malaysia is a key pillar of India's Act East Policy and a valued partner in the Southeast Asian region. The Malaysian Prime Minister's maiden visit is expected to strengthen the relations between India and Malaysia.

This is a significant visit in the direction of enhancing economic relations between the two Asian countries. About 150 Indian companies are based in Malaysia, and about 70 Malaysian companies are based in India.

Enhancing capacities and focusing on trade and investment are expected to be the main focus of the dignitary's visit.

The MoUs signed between the nations pertain largely to the promotion of yoga, ayurvedic medicines, and a boost to tourism.

Tourism is an important aspect of India-Malaysia relations as it is a significant aspect of the people-to-people connect that brings together the two nations.

Malaysia is home to the third-largest Indian diaspora.