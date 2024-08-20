Dr. Sandeep Marwah Delivers Keynote At BRICS International Futurological Forum

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Moscow, Russia, July 12, 2024 – The BRICS International Futurological Forum titled“Smart Civilization: Horizontal Connections of Civil Society Organizations, Universities, and Innovative Companies of the BRICS Countries is the Key to Shaping a Common Future” took place in Moscow on July 10-11, 2024. This groundbreaking event brought together thought leaders, academics, and innovators from across the BRICS nations to discuss the future of civilizational cooperation and development.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of the World Peace Development and Research Centre (WPDRF), was a distinguished speaker at the conference. Dr. Marwah articulated the mission, vision, and activities of WPDRF and the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), emphasizing their pivotal role in advancing the principles of Smart Civilization.



In his address, Dr. Marwah highlighted the integral part played by WPDRF and ICMEI in fostering horizontal connections between futurological centres, universities, non-profit organizations, and innovative companies. These connections span across various fields such as knowledge, education, culture, civil society, media, ecology, youth cooperation, tourism, sports, and lifestyle.



Dr. Marwah stated, that we are dedicated to the development of the humanitarian infrastructure. It emphasizes the creation of horizontal links between key sectors that contribute to a cohesive and progressive global future. By preserving the unique identities of our countries and promoting human, technological, and financial sovereignty, we can achieve sustainable and inclusive growth.”



The forum's theme revolved around creating future scenarios that uphold the identity of BRICS countries while fostering cooperation among civil societies. Discussions included long-term investment strategies, the missions of universities in humanistic education, the human dimension of space, and the implementation of interdisciplinary innovation projects.



