ICG : Notification Of Major Holdings


8/20/2024 2:17:05 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BYT1DJ19
Issuer Name
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
15-Aug-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
19-Aug-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 1.137514 4.156747 5.294261 15385805
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 1.778781 3.276274 5.055055

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BYT1DJ19 3305764 1.137514
Sub Total 8.A 3305764 1.137514%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap 31/10/2024 31/10/2024 Cash 11968 0.004118
Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/12/2024 10/12/2024 Cash 1982727 0.682257
Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/12/2024 19/12/2024 Cash 974078 0.335181
Cash-settled Equity Swap 31/12/2024 31/12/2024 Cash 3196 0.001100
Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/02/2025 04/02/2025 Cash 68285 0.023497
Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/03/2025 11/03/2025 Cash 692154 0.238170
Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/07/2025 02/07/2025 Cash 56390 0.019404
Cash-settled Equity Swap 13/08/2025 13/08/2025 Cash 1994219 0.686211
Cash-settled Equity Swap 26/08/2025 26/08/2025 Cash 300 0.000103
Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/09/2025 02/09/2025 Cash 49557 0.017053
Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/09/2025 12/09/2025 Cash 3652 0.001257
Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/10/2026 16/10/2026 Cash 22474 0.007733
Cash-settled Equity Swap 01/12/2027 01/12/2027 Cash 3315 0.001141
Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/12/2027 02/12/2027 Cash 3243 0.001116
Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/05/2028 30/05/2028 Cash 5278 0.001816
Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/07/2029 04/07/2029 Cash 3864 0.001330
Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/11/2024 28/11/2024 Cash 5138 0.001768
Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/09/2025 17/09/2025 Cash 4810 0.001655
Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/12/2024 09/12/2024 Cash 3429058 1.179940
Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/12/2024 18/12/2024 Cash 2763534 0.950933
Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/10/2025 02/10/2025 Cash 2527 0.000870
Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/08/2029 17/08/2029 Cash 274 0.000094
Sub Total 8.B2 12080041 4.156747%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities plc 4.156746 5.281181%
JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan SE

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)
12. Date of Completion
19-Aug-2024
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom


