Kuwait Amir Congratulates Hungary On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 20 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to the President of Hungary Tamas Sulyok on his country's national day. In the cable, His Highness wished the President good and wellness and hoped for further progress and development. (end) gta

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.