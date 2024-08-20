Kuwait Amir Congratulates Hungary On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Aug 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to the President of Hungary Tamas Sulyok on his country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness wished the President good health and wellness and hoped for further progress and development. (end)
