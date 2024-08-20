Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Hungary On Nat'l Day
Date
8/20/2024 2:12:56 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable to the President of Hungary Tamas Sulyok, congratulating him on his country's national day. (end)
gta
MENAFN20082024000071011013ID1108578442
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.