Blinken: Israel Backs Gaza Proposal, Urges Hamas To Join

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Israeli Prime had accepted a“bridging proposal” from Washington to address disagreements hindering a ceasefire in Gaza. Blinken urged Hamas to also accept the proposal, according to Reuters.

This announcement came after Blinken held a series of meetings with Israeli officials, including a 2.5-hour discussion with Netanyahu. Blinken emphasized that this could be the last opportunity to reach an agreement.

Last week's talks in Qatar aimed at negotiating a ceasefire and the return of hostages ended without success. However, the U.S. proposal is seen as a potential solution to bridge the gaps between Israel and Hamas.

Blinken's visit coincides with mounting pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden during an election year. The start of the Democratic party's national convention on Monday highlighted concerns about Muslim and Arab American votes in key swing states amid pro-Palestinian protests.

Tensions remain high, with Hamas resuming suicide bombings inside Israel after a long hiatus. They claimed responsibility for a blast in Tel Aviv on Sunday, while Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least 30 Palestinians on Monday.

Despite Netanyahu's acceptance of the U.S. proposal, both Israel and Hamas indicated that reaching a deal would be challenging. Issues like Israel's military presence in Gaza and the terms of a potential prisoner swap remain unresolved.

Blinken's visit marks his ninth trip to the region since the conflict began. He plans to visit Egypt and Qatar in the coming days to continue efforts to broker a ceasefire.

Further discussions in Cairo this week will focus on security arrangements in the Philadelphia Corridor between Egypt and Gaza. The U.S. has proposed an international presence in the area, which could be accepted if limited to six months.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram