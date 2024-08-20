COVID-19 Is Likely To Make Significant Impact In The Adoption Of Audiobook Market And Is Anticipated To Witness Growth During The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The of audiobooks has witnessed a surge in growth on account of imposing stringent regulations by the that includes; stay at home orders, shut down of business and cross borders operations, physical libraries, and universities among others. This enables consumers and enthusiasts to prefer audiobooks which offer consumers to listen to their favorite audiobooks while relaxing or multitasking.

The global audiobook market is an emerging marketplace, which was valued at USD 3.08Billion in 2019, expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to a surge in demand for digitization globally. Furthermore, the increase in digital content and internet usage is also one of the factors boosting the market growth.

Moreover, increasing the young listener inventory also adds to the growth of the audiobook market. However, the interoperability between personal digital assistants and audiobook platforms hinder the market growth.



Key highlights



By genre, the non-fiction segment holds a higher CAGR and is expected to grow during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the surge in popularity of educational materials to improve their kid's knowledge and provide screen-free time.

By preferred device, the smartphone segment holds a dominant position in terms of the adoption of audiobooks and is anticipated to witness growth on account of the broad offering of smartphones that includes; easy accessibility to audiobooks while relaxing or multitasking among others.

By distribution channel, the one-time download segment holds a higher CAGR and is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the offerings of various discounts and packages on the single download segment.

By target audience, the adult segment holds a higher CAGR and is presumed to grow during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to a broad offering of audiobooks that includes offering brain stimulation and relaxation.

By region, North America holds a higher CAGR and is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period on account of the presence of numerous vendors offering audiobook solutions.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in terms of the adoption of audiobooks and is foreseen to grow during the forecast period on account of the availability of audiobooks in multiple languages.



Key Players



Audible, Inc.

co, Inc.,

RBmedia,

Playster,

Google, Inc.,

Rakuten Inc.,

iBook's by Apple Inc.,

Storytel



Audiobook Market Segmentation

By Genre



Fiction

Non-fiction



By Preferred Device



Smartphones

Laptops and Tablets

Personal Digital Assistants



By Distribution Channel



One-time Download

Subscription-based



By Target Audience



Kids

Adults



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



The U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Germany

The Rest of Europe



The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Saudi Arabia

Egypt

South Africa

The Rest of MEA



Asia-Pacific



India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

The Rest of Asia-Pacific



South America



Columbia

Brazil

Chile

Peru

Argentina

The Rest of South America





