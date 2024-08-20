Sourav Ganguly Goes In Protest Mode After Calling Kolkata Rape-Murder 'Stray Incident', Faces Further Backlash

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former Indian captain and ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on August 19 changed his profile picture to black colour and joined hands with thousands of users who changed their display image on social to express their solidarity with the trainee doctor from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who was raped and murdered. However, Ganguly is facing severe backlash for this.

Kolkata Doctor Case Hearing Live Updates

Netizens have criticised Ganguly for changing his profile picture to black, calling it a superficial response following backlash over his insensitive remarks. Some users also demanded an apology for his statement.

| Kolkata doctor murder case: CBI wants accused Sanjay Roy to face polygraph test

One user said ,“Drama after all the backlash you got for the insensitive comments”

Another user said,“The silence from some of our heroes in the face of the heinous crime in Kolkata is deafening. A black profile picture on X isn't enough when justice demands our voices. This incident, where a young doctor was brutally assaulted, cries out for not just our sympathy but our active outrage and demand for justice.”

“Unless you have the guts to stand up against Mamata Banerjee and her tyrannical dictatorship, unless you have the cojones to play with a straight bat in matters other than cricket, I will continue to be ashamed to have been your fan. Disgraceful, Dada!”

| 'Mamata the Destroyer': BJP demands CM's resignation over doctor's rape-murder

“Sir, huge fan but the“stray incident” description was insensitive. Even, it would have come out as reflex.”

“I was a huge fan of yours..but your recent comment really not expected from you..you have a daughter too..so, aapse behtar aur kaun feel kar sakta hai...but unfortunately, you proved me wrong !!”

“It's time you show some spine Dada and take a clear stand instead of changing DP like teenagers.”

“For me Kolkata means you, I consider you Prince of Kolkata, you should apologize for that sentence.”