Vijay To QUIT Movies? Is GOAT Star All Set For His Political Career? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Director Venkat Prabhu recently revealed details about his highly awaited film, The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT), starring Vijay. Following the trailer's publication, the filmmaker addressed questions about Vijay's ambitions and how they could have impacted the film. Venkat questioned whether Vijay's blossoming political career had a bearing on the film's content, notably the usage of the song Marudhamalai Maamaniye, which some viewers perceived to have political undertones.

Venkat responded, clarifying,“It's not a political reference; it's a Ghilli reference. It's Ghilli-tical. You've all seen the film. Why don't you ask the makers of Ghilli about using Lord Murugan as a political tool?”

He further stressed that Vijay was clear about keeping politics out of the film.“Vijay sir didn't want any line to be written that furthered his political agenda. GOAT is a commercial film. Of course, some dialogues in the trailer might allude to his political career, but when you see the film, you'll see how it fits the narrative. There are no political references. Vijay sir sees a film as a film; we've never discussed politics,” Venkat stated.

The filmmaker also addressed the contentious issue of whether Vijay will continue acting after potentially entering politics. Venkat expressed his own desire to see Vijay continue his acting career, adding, "Just like everyone here and scores of Vijay fans, I want to see him continue acting." In fact, I asked him whether he could balance both. He simply grinned and replied, "We'll see." It will always be our desire to see him on film. But he has a desire, a goal. And I believe we should support it.

When asked about his family members possibly joining Vijay's political party, Venkat said, "Anyone may join. Premgi could. But more importantly, why should I share my family's ideas and feelings? Do I enquire about your family issues? But, because this has been brought up, I will sit down with all of my family members, take them into confidence, and tell them that you have raised such an important topic, and we need to talk about it right away. Then I'll tell you all about our political plans.

The GOAT teaser teases Vijay's dual roles as father and son. The film, starring Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Laila, Prabhu Deva, and others, is set to be released in September.