Whatsapp Update: You Will Soon Be Able To Block Messages From Strangers; Check Details

The feature called Block Unknown account messages is being tested on the Android beta version 2.24.17.24 which is still in the development stage so we might be a few months from a possible public release.

The main reason why WhatsApp has turned into a nightmare for spammers and stalkers is because anyone can message or even contact you simply by having your phone number. However, you may soon be able to select which messages to read and which to ignore from the messaging. A feature that would allow users to ban messages from strangers or unknown numbers is being tested by WhatsApp.

The new block option will be accessible in Privacy, where the toggle button in the Advanced section will allow you to activate the tool.

We're not sure if turning on this function would enhance device speed, but it will undoubtedly provide you with greater privacy from strangers-especially for women who depend on this feature on the site. The beta version also revealed an interesting detail: the ban account functionality will function if they surpass a specific volume.

WhatsApp's openness to messages and calls has been straightforward and incredibly easy for a secure messaging software. In contrast, Signal restricts users' access if they receive messages from unknown numbers and is far more cognisant of privacy issues. We anticipate that WhatsApp's privacy feature will soon be available in the public beta version.

The option to utilise Meta AI to make personalised stickers is one feature that is now accessible to all WhatsApp users. Additionally, a greater selection of GIF pictures and stickers are now accessible through GIPHY within the chat app.

