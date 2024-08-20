Bengal Guv In Delhi, Likely To Give Report On Doctor Rape-Murder Case To Amit Shah

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Aug 20 (IANS) West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Tuesday arrived in Delhi and is expected to meet Union Home Amit Shah and submit a report on the situation evolving in the state following the rape and murder of a woman doctor at the state-run R.G Kar Medical College & Hospital earlier this month.

Political observers feel that since the Governor had already, after interacting with the protesting medical students and junior doctors at R.G Kar last week, criticized the role of the state in handling the entire case, his report to the Union Mome might cause further embarrassment to the state government and the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Even Trinamool Congress leadership is also apprehensive about that. According to the party leader Kunal Ghosh, the Governor is under pressure from the Union government to prepare and submit such a report so that the democratically elected government in the state can be put in trouble.

The state BJP leaders, during the last few days, have been vocal on central intervention in the R.G Kar matter amid statewide protests going on to date.

On August 15, the Governor visited R.G. Kar Hospital and assured the protesting doctors and medical students of justice in the tragedy.

“Whatever happened at R.G. Kar during the last few days is a blot in the name of humanity. I will not tolerate such things at any cost. The demands of the protesting doctors are just that the real culprits should be nabbed and punished. Students are the future of the country. They should be given proper hearing,” the Governor said then.

He also said that maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the state government besides giving a call for everyone to be united for the sake of women's safety.

There have been massive protests in West Bengal and a strike by doctors across the country over the case and allegations of a botched probe and cover-up.