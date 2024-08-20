Bergenbio Collaborates With Tempus To Potentially Accelerate Development In Stk11m Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BERGEN, Norway, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BerGenBio ASA (OSE: BGBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, selective AXL kinase inhibitors for severe unmet medical needs, announced today a collaboration with Tempus, a company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision and patient care, to advance the clinical development of BerGenBio's selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib in first line (1L) Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) patients with STK11 mutations (STK11m). BerGenBio's on-going BGBC016 Phase 1b/2a trial is designed to assess the benefit of adding bemcentinib to the current standard of care treatment (immunotherapy + doublet chemotherapy) in 1L STK11m patients, a population with poor outcomes and no specific therapies today.

The collaboration will provide BerGenBio with access to a tailored cohort of Tempus' real-world clinical and molecular data that is intended to establish a synthetic control to provide a contextual benchmark for BerGenBio's innovative study, which aims to address the urgent medical need for effective treatments in STK11m NSCLC patients. Tempus' comprehensive, AI-enabled platform will enable BerGenBio to receive customized analyses of Tempus data and gain deeper insights into the genomic landscape and therapeutic responses of NSCLC patients with STK11m.

Upon conclusion of the BGBC016 study, the parties intend to present insights derived from the resulting data to appropriate regulatory agencies as a next step in the further development of bemcentinib.

Martin Olin, CEO of BerGenBio, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are excited to partner with Tempus to harness the power of their advanced technology in our mission to improve outcomes for NSCLC patients with STK11 mutations. By integrating Tempus' platform into our study, we aim to enhance our understanding of the disease biology and treatment outcomes, ultimately driving our ability to accelerate further development of bemcentinib".

"We are excited to collaborate with BerGenBio to accelerate the development of precision therapies for STK11m NSCLC patients," said Kate Sasser, Chief Scientific Officer at Tempus. "Together, we aim to unlock new insights that will ultimately improve patient outcomes and redefine the standard of care in this challenging disease setting."

About BerGenBio ASA

BerGenBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative drugs targeting AXL as a potential cornerstone of therapy for aggressive diseases, including cancer and severe respiratory infections. The Company is focused on its proprietary lead candidate, bemcentinib, a potentially first-in-class selective AXL inhibitor in development for STK11 mutated NSCLC and severe respiratory infections. BerGenBio is based in Bergen, Norway with a subsidiary in Oxford, UK. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: BGBIO). For more information, visit



