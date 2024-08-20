BBL: Warner Signs Two-Year Deal With Sydney Thunder; Smith To Play For Sixers

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Aug 20 (IANS) David Warner is set to be a full-time presence in the Big Bash League (BBL) for the first time in his career after signing a new two-year contract with Sydney Thunder while Steven Smith would continue to grace the competition beyond his Test career, with a new three-year deal with Sydney Sixers.

Warner's availability for the entire season marks a significant boost for Thunder. After recently ending his international career, the explosive opener is now free to focus solely on the BBL. Warner, who had only featured in eight games for Thunder over the past two seasons due to international commitments, will now bring his nearly 20 years of T20 experience to bear across the entire tournament, including the finals.

"Davey is popular wherever he plays, right around the world, particularly in India, and I know the South Asian communities in Sydney's west will get right behind him at Thunder," said Thunder general manager Trent Copeland in a statement released on Tuesday.

"In Davey we get a world-class talent, and now that he has retired from international cricket, we can count on his full focus and commitment for the entire tournament."

Smith, meanwhile, has secured his future with the Sixers through a three-year contract. While Smith is currently one of Australia's Test openers, the deal gives him the option to play a full BBL season if he decides to retire from international cricket within the next three years.

Smith, however, remains noncommittal about his Test future, stating, "I don't have any plans. I'm just enjoying playing at the moment, I'm pretty relaxed and looking forward to this summer."

Smith, who was part of the Sixers team that won the inaugural BBL in 2012, made a memorable return two summers ago with back-to-back centuries in a five-game stint. His presence in the upcoming season, even if only for a few games, is expected to add a significant edge to the Sixers' campaign.

In addition to Warner and Smith, other Australian Test stars like Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey have re-signed with their respective BBL teams. Labuschagne will return to Brisbane Heat, the reigning champions after Australia's tour of India concludes in early January. "His game sense is exceptional and that is a huge asset to us on and off the field," said Heat coach Johan Botha. Carey, who has been with Adelaide Strikers for his entire BBL career, has committed to a new four-year deal with the franchise.

As for Australia's big three fast bowlers - Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins - none have signed BBL contracts yet. They are expected to rest before the tour of Sri Lanka, prioritizing recovery over participation in the tournament.