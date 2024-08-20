Melania Still Married To Donald Trump Due To Some 'Arrangement' Queen Elizabeth Wondered, 'Else, Why Would She?'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Queen Elizabeth thought Donald was“very rude”. She reportedly disliked how he acted during their meetings, especially when he looked past her, seeming uninterested. She also speculated that Trump and his wife, Melania, might have some“some sort of arrangement” that kept their marriage intact.

These claims have been made in Craig Brown's Voyage Around the Queen, which is being serialised in the Daily Mail.

The revelation comes as Donald Trump is trying to get re-elected as the president of the United States . He admired Queen Elizabeth and often expressed his respect for her dedication.

“A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him "very rude": she particularly disliked the way he couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting,” the publication quoted Brown as writing.

“She also believed President Trump "must have some sort of arrangement" with his wife Melania, or else why would she have remained married to him?” Brown added.

Interestingly, Donald Trump believed he was the Queen's favourite guest ever, Brown wrote. The then-US president mentioned later that Fox News claimed people had never seen the Queen more lively or enjoying herself than during his visit.

Donald Trump's meeting with Queen

Donald Trump, while he was the US president, had his first meeting with Queen Elizabeth in 2018, when they connected over tea. While outside Windsor Castle, the Queen was observed checking her watch as she waited for Trump, who was around 12 minutes late.

During their time together, Trump and the 92-year-old Queen exchanged briefly while inspecting the troops at Windsor Castle. Trump disregarded Royal protocol by stepping ahead of the Queen while they reviewed the Queen's Guard.

During the formal event, the Queen, the president, and the first lady, Melania, exchanged handshakes. The Queen held a handbag between herself and Trump, and they seemed not to speak.