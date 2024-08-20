2024 Provoke Asia-Pacific Summit To Focus On Action & Impact In A Volatile World

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - PRovoke Media's Asia-Pacific Summit returns to Singapore on 19 September, with a host of PR leaders set to explore the profession's ability to address critical challenges across the region.



The 14th

PRovoke Asia-Pacific Summit

will be held at the Westin Singapore,

focusing on the theme of 'Action x Impact' -

showcasing the way public relations practitioners are navigating today's 'permacrisis' era, typified by technological disruption, geopolitical turmoil, disinformation, climate change and global conflict.



Confirmed programme highlights include:







How the AI Era is reshaping corporate communications, featuring BCG's Sanjay Nair , QI Group's Ramya Chandrasekaran

and Ruder Finn's Elan Shou

Navigating corporate activism and culture in a complex world, with Microsoft's Lauren Myers-Cavanagh ,

Shiseido's Pia Tyagi , and Adrian Warr from Burson.



The future of social and influence, with Vaseline global brand director

Louis Piereck , Changi Airport Group's

Ivan Tan , and Ogilvy PR's

Emily Poon

and

Richard Brett .



Asia's role in the changing world order, with Sung Lee from Novartis and SPAG Finn's Aman Gupta

How leaders are managing reputation risk and protecting reputation capital, with Sandpiper Research and in-house leaders.



Connecting in a digital world, with Archetype's Marc Ha Measuring what matters, with CARMA

With more speakers and sessions to be confirmed soon. Full programme here .



The Summit also includes a showcase of

2024 IN2 SABRE Award winners,

which will take place as the final session of the conference.

The same venue will play host to the

14th Asia-Pacific SABRE Awards

on the evening of 19 September,

recognising campaigns and agencies across the region that demonstrate the highest levels of strategic planning, creativity and business results.



As well as announcing winning campaigns, the SABRE Awards ceremony will reveal the Asia-Pacific Consultancies of The Year , celebrate the region's

Best Consultancies to Work For (announced later this week), and honour this year's Individual Achievement SABRE recipients.



The Summit takes place in partnership with APACD, the region's premier association for in-house communicators.



In addition, the Summit and Awards have also attracted 16 further partners:

Ruder Finn, Weber Shandwick, Finn Partners, Burson, Sandpiper, Ogilvy, Zeno Group, MSL, W, CARMA, Archetype, Golin, GCI Health, First Partners, ICCO, PRCA, IPR and WARC.



Limited partnership opportunities are still available by contacting us here .

