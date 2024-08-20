Leyla Aliyeva Gets Acquainted With Works Carried Out In Historical Monuments In Shamakhi
Date
8/20/2024 1:10:17 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Leyla Aliyeva, the vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation, got acquainted with the restoration works carried out
on a number of historical monuments in Gobustan and Shamakhi.
According to Azernews , Leyla Aliyeva, who
visited the "Diri Baba" tomb in Gobustan, was informed that the
15th-century monument stands out for its uniqueness in the entire
Caucasus region. The "Diri Baba" tomb has been recognized as a holy
place by the people of Azerbaijan for centuries. This historical
monument was restored in 2022 according to the order of President
Ilham Aliyev. Research works were carried out in the cemetery and
caves around the monument. Also, appropriate infrastructure has
been created for tourists who wish to visit the monument.
Leyla Aliyeva also visited the Kalakhana tombs in Shamakhi.
Archeological research works in the tombs were completed in 2022.
During the archaeological research, it was determined that the
history of the tombs and buildings in the area goes back to the
12th century. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of
Culture, and the Executive Power of Shamakhi District are currently
carrying out restoration and conservation works in the Kalakhana
tombs.
It should be noted that with the support of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation, restoration, and conservation works have been carried
out with the Shahkhandan tomb, the Pirsaat shrine complex, as well
as other historical, religious, and cultural monuments in
Shamakhi.
Furthermore, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation, met with the family of martyred sculptor Samir Kachayev
during her visit to Shamakhi. Samir Kachayev died heroically during
the April 2016 battles. After his death, he was awarded the "For
Bravery" medal by the Order of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.
Leyla Aliyeva also met with residents of different villages in
Shamakhi.
MENAFN20082024000195011045ID1108578367
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.