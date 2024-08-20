Russians Intensify Checks On TOT In Search Of Their Own Deserters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the TOT of Ukraine, the invaders have increased the number of checks to find Russian who are fleeing their units because they do not want to die for Putin.

This was reported by the National Resistance Centre , Ukrinform reports.

"In the temporarily occupied territories of eastern Ukraine, the Russians have increased the number of inspections to search for deserters. The Russian army, at the request of the criminals in the Kremlin, is actively storming Ukrainian positions to claim at least some 'victories'. At the same time, having an undeniable advantage in people and being a country where human life is worthless, the Russian command is actively using the tactics of meat assaults," the statement said.

As noted, not all the invaders want to die because of Putin's crazy ambitions. That is why the Russian Armed Forces have seen an increase in cases of unauthorised abandonment of positions.

"As a result, the Russians have increased the number of barrier detachments and are also looking for deserters in large cities," the National Resistance Centre noted.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia will fence off Luhansk and Donetsk regions from its Rostov region with barbed wire.