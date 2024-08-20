Let's Talktm With...Dr. Anaïs Carniciu, One Of Only 750 Plastic Surgeons Worldwide To Be Certified By ASOPRS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Anaïs Carniciu, M.D.

244 Westchester Ave, Suite 111, West Harrison, NY 10604

1+914-339-6050

Dr. Anaïs Carniciu is also President-Elect of the Westchester County Medical Society

- Martin Eli, PublisherWHITE PLAINS, NY, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Let's TalkTM: Thank you for joining us today Dr. Carniciu ( ). It's an honor to speak with one of only 750 plastic surgeons worldwide to be certified by the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS), the gold-standard credentialing organization for oculoplastic surgeons ( ).Before we get started, please share with us your background and credentials.Dr. Anaïs Carniciu: Thanks so much for having me! It's a privilege - and such a treat - to speak with you today about oculofacial plastic surgery. I am passionate about the art and science of facial wellness, and take a holistic approach to surgical and non-surgical techniques in plastic surgery of the eyelids and face.After graduating from Dartmouth College, I completed medical school and trained in Oculofacial Plastic Surgery at the University of Michigan. I am a native of Westchester County, NY and have always dreamed of bringing the most cutting edge medical advances to my community. Since returning home to Westchester, it's been my greatest honor to make this dream a reality by establishing my private practice, New York Eye and Face Oculoplastic Surgery.My practice offers our community the best in class facial aesthetic technology and cosmetic eyelid surgery. As the only ASOPRS-certified oculoplastic surgeon in Westchester, I utilize an elegant and precise method to patient care while maintaining the convenience of a boutique, personalized local private practice. In my free time, I serve as the President-Elect of the Westchester County Medical Society and am a member of the New York Oculoplastic and Orbital Society.Let's TalkTM: One will read on your website:“Dr. Carniciu translates each patient's unique cosmetic vision into a one-of-a-kind treatment plan. Through meticulous attention to detail and consummate artistry, she harmonizes facial features while enhancing beauty.” Please give us an overview of the aesthetic surgery, non-surgical, reconstructive, and other services you provide ( ) to women, men, seniors, and teenagers.Dr. Anaïs Carniciu: My plastic surgery practice caters to the full range of oculoplastic procedures, from removal of excess eyelid skin and under eye bags (blepharoplasty) to droopy eyelid repair and brow lifting. I perform laser-assisted facial cosmetic surgery and utilize the latest minimally-invasive, endoscopic techniques to reduce post-operative scarring and encourage healing. Every surgical plan is personally designed by me and is customized to each individual patient's goals and needs.Non-surgically, I work with patients to optimize their facial wellness by incorporating conservative cosmetic injections (Botox, Dysport, Sculptra, Restylane) to help them look as good as they feel. For patients who prefer to avoid surgical downtime, I perform fractionated CO2 laser resurfacing for facial wrinkles and collagen stimulation, as well as BroadBand Light (BBL) HERO photofacials for redness and hyperpigmentation. These non-surgical tools work synergistically to help patients achieve a naturally rejuvenated appearance without looking "overdone". My clientele appreciates that the oculoplastic surgeon herself is the one performing their cosmetic injections and laser procedures!For patients with dry eye disease and recurrent styes, I have pioneered BroadBand Light (BBL) phototherapy in New York to combat this debilitating condition. As a board-certified ophthalmic and oculoplastic surgeon, I ensure my patients' ocular health is optimized and safety is prioritized throughout their treatment journey with me, particularly before undergoing elective eyelid surgery. The BBL eye treatment takes just a few minutes of painless light pulses along the eyelids - after just a single session patients experience reduced eye irritation.Another rewarding part of my practice involves complex eyelid surgery. Patients consult with me for revision surgery to improve the results of blepharoplasties performed by other surgeons that left them with a suboptimal eyelid appearance. These revision surgery cases can be challenging, and my patients recognize the importance of trusting their eyes to an eyelid expert. Other unique cases I see include facial skin cancer reconstruction, removal of eyelid and facial growths, correction of in-turned or out-turned eyelids, and tear duct repair.Let's TalkTM: The testimonials here ( ) say it all, Dr. Carniciu about the high-level of care and positive results that you have provided to your patients. Would you like to mention any particular success stories?Dr. Anaïs Carniciu: Thank you for the kind feedback! It's always special to hear back from patients about their experience with me. One recent patient stands out who couldn't stop beaming and looking at herself in the mirror at her post-operative appointment! She told me that she had met with multiple plastic surgeons all over the country before selecting me to perform her blepharoplasty. She emphasized that the warm, friendly environment at my practice, caring staff, and my degree of specialization and commitment to patient care made her decision a "no-brainer". I realize that patients can have their blepharoplasty surgery performed by many talented plastic surgeons all over the world, and it's humbling when a patient selects you and is so effusively happy with the result. Helping people feel good is why I do what I do!Another recent patient was referred by an ophthalmology colleague of mine - a tough case of dry eye disease with eyelid inflammation that had failed every eyedrop and prescription medication they tried. I performed a customized 10 minute dry eye BroadBand Light (BBL) phototherapy treatment for this patient. My non-invasive approach proved to be the magic solution, and the patient finally had comfortable eyes. After her most recent session BBL dry eye laser session, I received a message from my colleague that he had "never seen her eyes look better!" Finding solutions to tough medical and cosmetic problems is one of the most rewarding parts of my career, and it's an honor to be the go-to eyelid specialist trusted by my physician peers.Let's TalkTM: As the summer season comes to an end and we head into Fall, are there any particular preventive and/or seasonal tips you would like to share with our readers?Dr. Anaïs Carniciu: My #1 beauty and medical tip when it comes to the eyelids and face is sunscreen use, year round! My patients love my line of New York Eye and Face medical-grade mineral sunscreens - I have developed both a tinted and clear SPF option to prevent skin cancers and premature facial aging. Treatment wise, the end of summer is the ideal time to start thinking of scheduling a BroadBand Light (BBL) HERO photofacial to eliminate sunspots, hyperpigmentation, and rosacea. Fall generally marks the start of "laser season" when reduced sun exposure makes it an ideal time to heal from wrinkle resurfacing procedures like CO2 laser. For patients who would like to have cosmetic eyelid surgery in the winter, September is the best time to schedule a consultation as winter surgery slots fill up quickly.Let's TalkTM: Are you available for consultations with new potential patients?Dr. Anaïs Carniciu: Absolutely - I love seeing new patients in my practice! I am available for in person as well as video consultations. Many of my new patients find out about me from their family and friends who are existing patients. Others find me by researching the surgical skill set needed for eyelid surgery and deciding to consult with an expert certified by the ASOPRS Oculofacial Society. ( )********************************************************************************************Schedule a consultation with Dr. Anaïs Carniciu here :********************************************************************************************Let's TalkTM: We understand that your practice draws patients from all over the region and the globe ( ). Care to elaborate about your state-of-the-art concierge services to assist our out-of-town patients ?Dr. Anaïs Carniciu: Although I started my practice to offer the Westchester community access to the highest level of oculoplastic care without needing to travel to a big city, my greatest surprise is how many patients travel to see me from NYC and out-of-state. In addition to video consultations and virtual follow up appointments with me, my staff assists traveling patients with hotel accommodations and restaurant recommendations. My office utilizes a secure phone app so that patients can contact me directly 24/7, by text or call, if they have urgent post operative questions or concerns.Let's TalkTM: What questions are you most often asked by patients?Dr. Anaïs Carniciu: Patients always want to know at what age it is "reasonable" to have a blepharoplasty, or eyelid lift surgery. The answer is not a simple number. I have patients as young as in their 20s all the way through their 80s who undergo eyelid surgery. In my 20 and 30 year olds, it is often hereditary "eye bags" or "hooded eyes" that patients are ready to surgically rejuvenate. In my patients with more birthdays, it can be a combination of genetic and age-related changes of the delicate eye tissue. Excess eyelid skin and fat can make patients appear "tired" or interfere with the ability to wear eye shadow. In my practice, adults of all ages are candidates for blepharoplasty as long as their anatomy and overall well-being would benefit from it - this is a team decision that is made at the time of consultation between me and my patient.Some patients are not yet ready to go under the knife - they want to know what their non-surgical cosmetic enhancement options are. Medical grade skincare is a non-negotiable starting point for natural beauty, particularly vitamin C serum followed by mineral SPF in the morning and retinol at night. My medical grade skincare line at New York Eye and Face helps patients maintain and enhance their skin health. Beyond scientific skincare, neuromodulating injections such as Botox and Dysport can be started as a "sprinkle" in the 20s and conservatively enhanced over time to offset the development of permanent facial wrinkles. Other injectables, such as Sculptra and Restylane, can restore volume in the lower face, temples, and lips. While energy-based devices are not a replacement for facial plastic surgery, CO2 laser treatment can resurface deeper skin wrinkles and stimulate new collagen formation. BroadBand Light HERO is great for targeting skin pigment irregularities, acne, and early fine lines.Let's TalkTM: Thank you again for joining us today, Dr. Carniciu, is there anything else you would like to discuss today?Dr. Anaïs Carniciu: Thank you for the honor of speaking with you today! I would like to close on a note that oculofacial plastic surgery is typically elective, and that none of us "need" eyelid or facial enhancement. We are all uniquely perfect as is, and the goal of plastic surgery is not perfection. All of my patients are already beautiful, both inside and out, and my role is to help bring this beauty to the forefront.********************************************************************************************About Dr. Anaïs CarniciuDr. Carniciu graduated from Dartmouth College cum laude with undergraduate studies in biology and moral philosophy. While at Dartmouth, Dr. Carniciu was awarded a prestigious Howard Hughes Medical Institute research scholarship. A native of Westchester, she returned to New York to earn her medical degree from Stony Brook University School of Medicine. Dr. Carniciu then completed her residency training in ophthalmic surgery at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, where she served as Chief Resident. Following residency, Dr. Carniciu was one of 25 surgeons selected for a highly competitive Fellowship in Oculofacial Plastic Surgery, sponsored by the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS). She trained in oculoplastics at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and at Consultants in Ophthalmic and Facial Plastic Surgery in Southfield, Michigan, one of the nation's top oculofacial plastic surgery practices. After completing her fellowship in Michigan, Dr. Carniciu was pleased to return home to Westchester and serve her community. She is honored to be one of the 750 esteemed surgeons worldwide to be certified by the ASOPRS Oculofacial Society, the gold-standard credentialing organization for oculoplastic surgeons.Dr. Carniciu offers a variety of advanced treatments, including upper and lower eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty), droopy eyelid (ptosis) repair, endoscopic forehead and brow lift, midface lift, tear duct repair, and treatment of facial skin cancers. She also personally performs minimally invasive rejuvenation procedures such as BOTOX, dermal fillers, and laser skin resurfacing.Dr. Carniciu is a current member of the oculoplastics faculty at the prestigious New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai. Additionally, Dr. Carniciu is the President-Elect of the Westchester County Medical Society, supporting her community at home in Westchester, NY.Outside of the operating suite, Dr. Carniciu is a distinguished oculoplastic surgery educator and has published numerous textbook chapters and journal articles. She has presented her research at national meetings, is a peer-reviewer for multiple leading surgical journals, and has served as 9th District Delegate representing Westchester to the Medical Society of the State of New York (MSSNY). In her free time, Dr. Carniciu enjoys reading novels, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.********************************************************************************************Schedule a consultation with Dr. Anaïs Carniciu here :********************************************************************************************FOR MORE INFORMATION:@oculoplastic********************************************************************************************OFFICE:244 Westchester Ave, Suite 111West Harrison, NY 10604914-339-6050********************************************************************************************Let's TalkTM...YOUR MEDIA COVERAGE AND PUBLICITY SOLUTIONWould your brand, your business, benefit from this same type of "awareness", media coverage and new-business-driver?Let's feature YOU in our“Let's TalkTM” interview series.Here is example of the media coverage on NBC News we provided to Security Expert Greg Schneider, Owner, Battle Tested Solutions, regarding his discussion of glaring security failures in the attempted assassination of President Trump:Please contact our Founding Publisher Martin Eli for details: ...s********************************************************************************************About Let's TalkTMSince 2003, SecuritySolutionsWatch (#SSW ) has featured“ In The BoardroomTM“ thought leadership interviews, and content-marketing programs, for companies engaged in artificial intelligence (“AI”), information technology (“IT”), Internet Of Things (“IoT”), robotics, safety, security, and related areas.We have delivered brand awareness, worldwide media coverage, and lead generation programs for some of the largest global, mega-brands, and household names such as: 3M, AT&T, Cisco, Dell, Fujitsu, HPE, Honeywell, Intel, Microsoft, Panasonic, Siemens, Sony, T-Mobile and many more (#SSW ) .We are pleased to share with our community, that the media coverage and publicity solution we have developed, which includes guaranteed exposure and visibility on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC News, and many other outlets, can now be delivered to any company, in any industry, and to any service provider, anywhere...throughout the USA and in any international country specified by our client.Want to know more about our Let's TalkTM marketing and media coverage solutions for : artists, art galleries, fashion designers doctors entertainment venues financial services providers healthcare and wellness salons and spas insurance agents lawyers manufacturers real estate brokers restaurants retail chains & stores any business...anywherePlease contact Martin Eli, Founder, Founder/Publisher Email (...s)Please click here ( ) for additional examples of the media coveragewe deliver with our "Let's TalkTM" interviews.********************************************************************************************“Let's TalkTM” and“In The BoardroomTM” are brand names owned by Research 1825, Incorporated, a New York State corporation.********************************************************************************************

Martin Eli

Let'sTalk

...s

Meet Dr. Anaïs Carniciu