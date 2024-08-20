Xtrend Speed Bagged The Best Stock Broker Global 2024 At The Global Business Review Magazine Awards 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

XTrend Speed Wins Best Stock Broker - Global 2024

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- XTrend Speed , a renowned trading platform, has been honored with the prestigious title of "Best Stock Broker Global 2024" at the Global Business Review Magazine Awards 2024. This significant recognition has brought the widespread acclaim and acknowledgement from businesses around the world.Launched in 2020, XTrend Speed, which has over 10 million users worldwide and is accessible on iOS, Android, PC, and the Web, offers more than 500 trading instruments for stocks, commodities, indices, and Forex. Available in multiple languages, the app emphasises 24/7 customer service and operates in over 140 countries.The awards event celebrates outstanding achievements across various industries, including banking, finance, trading, and technology, making this accolade particularly noteworthy for XTrend Speed.Commenting on XTrend Speed's achievement, the Director of Global Business Review Magazine said, "XTrend Speed has demonstrated remarkable excellence and dedication in the highly competitive stock trading sector. Their commitment to providing outstanding service, coupled with their innovative approach, has set a new standard in the industry. The 'Best Stock Broker Global 2024' award is a testament to their relentless pursuit of excellence and their ability to navigate and thrive in the dynamic financial markets. We are delighted to honor XTrend Speed for their significant contributions and wish them continued success in their future endeavours."With regard to winning the accolades, Sydney Maidza, the Managing Director and CEO of XTrend Speed, expressed delight at winning the "Best Stock Broker Global 2024" award, reaffirming the company's dedication to low trade barriers, client fund security, technology development, and improved services.About Global Business Review Magazine Awards :The Global Business Review Magazine Awards is an endeavour of the UAE-based Global Business Review Magazine. It honor's global industry talents for their huge achievements in terms of innovation, market leadership, customer satisfaction, and other parameters. The role of the Global Business Review Magazine, an online print magazine, is to inform its readers with information on banking, finance, business, trading, technology, healthcare, and other sectors. The 2024 awards have just been announced to the winners:

