Water-Logging At New Delhi Railway Station As Heavy Rains Lash National Capital Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi rains: Rains continued to lash the national capital today and waterlogging was reported from several areas in the city. Waterlogging in the New Delhi Railway Station forced commuters to wade through knee-deep level waters.

Visuals of heavy rainfall have also evolved from the Janpath area.

Another visual from Veer Bhumi area showed massive rainfall forcing people to seek shelter in nearby areas.

Congress party workers were seen holding an umbrella for Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, as he paid a floral tributes on the birth anniversary of his father and later Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, at Veer Bhumi, amid the rains.

Meanwhile, the ITO area was severely waterlogged posing troubles to commuters, as many vehicles got stranded. Many bikers were also forced to park their vehicles as the streets were waterlogged.

Longest spell of continuous rains in 13 years

According to a Mint report, the National Capital Region (NCR) is witnessing the longest spell of continuous rains in 13 years , with downpours lasting 14 days,

the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.

The previous record was 11 days, witnessed in September 2021, August 2012, and August 2013. Other significant streaks include nine-day spells in July 2016, August 2020, and September 2018, and eight-day spells in July 2013 and July 2015.

IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for several states predicting the possibility of heavy downpours today. The states where heavy showers are likely on August 20 include West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Puducherry and Kerala.

The weather agency, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, said,“Low Pressure Area over south Bangladesh likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall over East & East-central India during next 3 days.”



