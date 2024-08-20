PM Modi To Visit Poland And Ukraine To Discuss Bilateral Ties, Sign Agreements. What's More On Platter? 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi will undertake official visits to Poland and Ukraine from August 21-23, the of External Affairs said on Monday.

Here are the top ten updates:

1. The Ministry of External Affairs has said that this trip will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in 45 years. It also coincides with the 70th anniversary of relations between New Delhi and Warsaw, which will be celebrated in 2024.

2. Speaking on defence cooperation between the two countries, the MEA said,“Defence cooperation goes back a long time. We have an agreement on defence cooperation that was signed in 2003. This provides for consultations and a joint working format. India recently reopened the defence wing at the embassy in Warsaw.”

Also Read: Modi to visit Poland on August 21; first trip by an Indian Prime Minister after Morarji Desai in 1979

3. In addition to talks with PM Donald Tusk, PM Modi will also call on President Andrzej Duda. Prime Minister Modi will interact with Indian community, business leaders, and prominent endologists," he further said.

4. MEA Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal said the Indian community in Poland is estimated at around 25,000, including around 5,000 students. As reported by ANI, Karishma, a member of the Indian diaspora, said PM Modi has contributed a lot to India's development and thatIndia is growing very well. She said that meeting PM Modi would be a“dream come true for her”.

Also Read: Mint Primer: What did the PM's Russia visit achieve?

5. She said, "First of all, the Prime Minister is coming here after 40 years. And we didn't even think about it because usually when there is a foreign visit of the Prime Minister, Poland is usually ignored. But this time he is coming, we are very excited. Many people who live outside Warsaw are also coming here especially to see them, to meet them. So we are really looking forward to it."

6. Following the visit to Poland, PM Modi will head to Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This will be first visit by Indian PM to Ukraine after the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1992.

Also Read: Ukraine's Zelenskyy slams PM Modi for 'hugging' Russian President Putin: 'Devastating blow to...'

7.“ Prime Minister's engagements in Kyiv will touch a range of aspects of bilateral ties including political, trade, economic, investments, education, cultural, people-to-people exchanges, humanitarian assistance and others. Prime Minister will also interact with Indian community, including students during the visit. PM's landmark visit to Ukraine will help further consolidation and expansion of bilateral ties,” the MEA stated in a release.

8. Being asked about India's humanitarian support to war-hit Ukraine since the start of the conflict, the MEA informed that 16 packages and 135 tons of material have been delivered so far. "16 packages have so far been delivered (to Ukraine) ranging from medicines to power generators and medical equipment. I think 135 tons of material has been supplied so far and further initiatives are being explored," the MEA Secy further said.

Also Read: Modi hails 'productive' meeting with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky on sidelines of G7 Summit - What did they discuss?

9.“During the visit, in particular, the talks with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be held to discuss issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. It is also expected that a number of documents between Ukraine and India will be signed,” it added.

10. The official website of the Ukrainian President has confirmed that PM Modi's visit will coincide with Ukraine's National Flag Day on August 23. During the visit, both sides will discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and multiple agreements are expected to be signed between India and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)