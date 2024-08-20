Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 20: Check Price Of 22K FALLS
8/20/2024 12:00:40 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city of Kolkata on 20th August 2024. Check out prices of 18k, 22k, 24k
The Price of gold in Kolkata today, August 20 per gram of 22 carat is ₹6,840 and ₹7,182 for 24 carat
1 gram - ₹6,840
₹6,850 (yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 54,720 ₹ 54,800 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 68,400 ₹68,500 (yesterday)
1 gram - ₹7,182
₹7,193 (Yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 57,456
₹ 57,544 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 71,820
₹ 71,930 (Yesterday)
8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata yesterday was ₹57,544
8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on August 18th was ₹57,544
8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on 17th August was ₹57,544
8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on 16th August was ₹56,576
