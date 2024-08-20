Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Aug 20; See Latest Prices Of 22K, 24K Gold

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) rate has been falling in Bengaluru and throughout the country post the announcement of Budget 2024. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on the 20th of August 2024.

gold rate today, Aug 20; See latest prices of 22k, 24k gold" />

The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, August 20

22 carat - Rs 6,780/gm

24 carat - Rs 7,119/gm

1 gram - Rs 6,780(Today)

Rs 6,795(Yesterday)

8 grams - Rs 54,240(Today)

Rs 54,360(Yesterday)

10 grams - Rs 67,800(Today)

Rs 67,950(Yesterday)

1 gram - Rs 7,119(Today)

Rs 7,135(Yesterday)

8 grams - Rs 56,952(Today)

Rs 57,080(Yesterday)

10 grams - Rs 71,190(Today)

Rs 71,350(Yesterday)

22-carat GOLD price on August 18, 2024 - Rs 6,629/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 18, 2024 - Rs 7,236/gm

22-carat GOLD price on August 17, 2024 - Rs 6,795/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 17, 2024 - Rs 7,135/gm

22-carat GOLD price on August 16, 2024 - Rs 6,675/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 16, 2024 - Rs 7,009/gm