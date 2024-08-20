عربي


Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Aug 20; See Latest Prices Of 22K, 24K Gold

8/20/2024 12:00:38 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold rate has been falling in Bengaluru and throughout the country post the announcement of Budget 2024. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on the 20th of August 2024.

The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, August 20
22 carat - Rs 6,780/gm
24 carat - Rs 7,119/gm

22 carat GOLD price in Bengaluru

1 gram - Rs 6,780(Today)
Rs 6,795(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 54,240(Today)
Rs 54,360(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 67,800(Today)
Rs 67,950(Yesterday)

24 carat GOLD price in Bengaluru

1 gram - Rs 7,119(Today)
Rs 7,135(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 56,952(Today)
Rs 57,080(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 71,190(Today)
Rs 71,350(Yesterday)

GOLD price on 18th August in Bengaluru

22-carat GOLD price on August 18, 2024 - Rs 6,629/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 18, 2024 - Rs 7,236/gm

GOLD price on 17th August in Bengaluru

22-carat GOLD price on August 17, 2024 - Rs 6,795/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 17, 2024 - Rs 7,135/gm

GOLD price on 16th August in Bengaluru

22-carat GOLD price on August 16, 2024 - Rs 6,675/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 16, 2024 - Rs 7,009/gm

