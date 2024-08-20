Karnataka: IMD Issues Orange Alert For 4 Districts, Hefty Downpour Expected For Two Days

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka is bracing for intense weather conditions as the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for several districts over the next two days. North Karnataka is expected to experience particularly heavy rainfall, raising concerns for potential disruptions.

The state of Karnataka is set to experience significant rainfall over the next two days, with the Meteorological Department issuing an orange alert for four districts. The districts of Ballari, Chitradurga, Davangere, and Tumkur are likely to be hit with heavy rain today, prompting authorities to be on high alert.

Bengaluru gets Yellow alert until August 23; Heavy rainfall expected

In addition to these regions, heavy rainfall is also forecasted for Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Bagalkote, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, and Yadgiri districts. The department has warned that some areas may experience strong winds with speeds ranging between 40 to 50 km per hour, further increasing the risk of damage.

Karnataka rains: IMD issues Yellow alert to 14 districts for 48 hours

Bengaluru City, Bengaluru

Rural, Chikkaballapur, and Chikkamagaluru are also expected to see significant rainfall, with a yellow alert in place for Kolar, Ramanagara, and Shimoga districts. Meanwhile, normal rainfall is anticipated in Mysore, Mandya, Kodagu, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Belgaum, Bidar, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, and Vijayapur for the next two days.

The Meteorological Department has also indicated that there will be a brief respite from the rain between August 22 and August 24. However, heavy rains are expected to resume in the coastal districts starting from August 25.