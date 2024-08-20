Industrial X-Ray Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.99 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industrial X-Ray Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Industrial X-Ray Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The industrial X-ray market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.79 billion in 2023 to $2.99 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the adoption of X-ray technologies in the food and beverages sector, increasing demand for X-ray products, demand for point-of-care imaging, increase in the demand for early-stage diagnosis of chronic diseases, increasing use of X-ray systems in new applications.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The industrial X-ray market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for advanced medical imaging systems, rising awareness about the benefits of digital X-ray imaging, growing focus towards improving the patient-centric healthcare systems, growing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure, and growing adoption of digital radiography technology.

Growth Driver Of The Industrial X-Ray Market

The increasing food and beverage sector is expected to propel the growth of the industrial X-ray market going forward. The food and beverage industry encompasses the production, processing, distribution, and sale of edible goods and non-alcoholic drinks. The expansion of the food and beverage industry is driven by factors such as changing consumer preferences, population growth, globalization, and technological advancements. Industrial X-rays in the food and beverage sector are used for quality control, detecting foreign objects, and ensuring product safety without damaging the items.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the industrial X-ray market include Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, BAE Systems.

Major companies operating in the industrial X-ray market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as industrial X-ray diffractometers, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Industrial X-ray diffractometers are advanced analytical instruments used to identify and characterize the crystalline structure of materials.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: X-Ray Instruments, X-Ray Consumables, X-Ray Services

2) By Imaging Technique: Digital Radiography, Film-Based Radiography

3) By Range: Micro Focus X-Ray, High Energy X-Ray, Other Ranges

4) By Application: Aerospace Industries, Defense And Military, Power Generation Industry, Automotive Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Food And Beverages Industry, Other Applications

5) By Distribution Channel: Direct Channel, Indirect Channel

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the industrial X-ray market in 2023. The regions covered in the industrial X-ray market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Industrial X-Ray Market Definition

Industrial X-ray refers to the use of X-rays to inspect and analyze materials and products in various industries. It enables non-destructive testing (NDT) to detect defects, inconsistencies, or internal structures without damaging the inspected item. It is widely employed in sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, electronics, and healthcare.

