Sabalenka Wins Cincinnati Open Title

(MENAFN- IANS) Cincinnati (USA), Aug 20 (IANS) Aryna Sabalenka secured her first title since January's Australian Open by overpowering Jessica Pegula in the Cincinnati Open final. The Belarusian displayed her dominant form, taking just 76 minutes to claim a 6-3, 7-5 victory, marking the 15th title of her career and her sixth at the WTA 1,000 level.

The win ended a nine-match winning streak for American Pegula, who had recently defended her Canadian Open title. Sabalenka, who will soon become the new world number two, took control of the match early, breaking Pegula in the fourth game and cruising through the first set.

The second set saw a brief stumble for the 26-year-old, as Pegula broke back while Sabalenka was serving for the title at 5-4. However, Sabalenka quickly regained her composure, broke Pegula again, and confidently served out the match.

This triumph followed Sabalenka's impressive semi-final win over world number one Iga Swiatek, showcasing her readiness for the upcoming US Open starting on August 26.