Teams Head Into Week 2 With CFI Upping Prize Money

AMMAN
–
Teams head into week 2 of the
Professional Football
League
on Thursday with a week to go before they stop for the national team's upcoming
preparations
for
Round 3 of World Cup qualifiers.
This week,
is
Shabab Urdun
vs
Jazira, Ma'an
vs
Ahli, Salt
vs
Faisali, Ramtha
vs
Hussein, Sarih
vs
Aqaba
and
Wihdat
vs
Mughayer
Al
Sarhan.
Wihdat
head the table after last week's matches which saw
them beat newcomers Sarih 4-1, holders
Hussein beat Jazira
2-0
as
Salt upset Shabab Urdun 2-1, Ahli beat Mughayer Al-Sarhan 3-1, Ramtha beat Aqaba 2-0,
and Ma'an held Faisali 0-0.
Following
the past few
seasons
during which
clubs
were
reeling under financial
burdens,
with no sponsor and limited prize money, the Jordan Football Association announced CFI would be the
league
sponsor
for three years, henceforth to be known as CFI
Pro League
for the next three seasons.
The Pro league champ prize was
upped
from JD60,000 to JD100,000, the runner up JD50,000 and third place JD 15,000.
As player transfers and salaries for professional players are
still difficult to cover, many stars are turning to Gulf and Asian clubs for the next season, making it more difficult for the national team's regrouping.
Clubs
struggling
with lack of sponsors and inadequate prize money include veterans
Jazira
,
who
are
back to the Pro League this season.
A
three-time league champion,
they
were relegated in 2022
after the club was a frontrunner in the past few years and played in the AFC West Asia Zone final in 2018 and 2019.
The 2023/2024 football season
saw
Hussein
become
the 9th
club
to win the League since it kicked off in 1944 with only Faisali, Ahli, Urdun and Homenetmen clubs competing.
Faisali are 35-time record league champs while Wihdat won 17 times since first joining in 1980.
Ahli won eight times, Ramtha and Jazira three times,
ShababUrdun twice, Hussein, Amman and Urdun clubs once.
