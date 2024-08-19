Teams Head Into Week 2 With CFI Upping Prize Money

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN

–

Teams head into week 2 of the

Professional Football

League

on Thursday with a week to go before they stop for the national team's upcoming

preparations

for

Round 3 of qualifiers.



This week,

is

Shabab Urdun

vs

Jazira, Ma'an

vs

Ahli, Salt

vs

Faisali, Ramtha

vs

Hussein, Sarih

vs

Aqaba

and

Wihdat

vs

Mughayer

Al

Sarhan.

Wihdat

head the table after last week's matches which saw

them beat newcomers Sarih 4-1, holders

Hussein beat Jazira

2-0

as

Salt upset Shabab Urdun 2-1, Ahli beat Mughayer Al-Sarhan 3-1, Ramtha beat Aqaba 2-0,

and Ma'an held Faisali 0-0.

Following

the past few

seasons

during which

clubs

were

reeling under financial

burdens,

with no sponsor and limited prize money, the Jordan Football Association announced CFI would be the

league

sponsor

for three years, henceforth to be known as CFI

Pro League

for the next three seasons.

The Pro league champ prize was

upped

from JD60,000 to JD100,000, the runner up JD50,000 and third place JD 15,000.

As player transfers and salaries for professional players are

still difficult to cover, many stars are turning to Gulf and Asian clubs for the next season, making it more difficult for the national team's regrouping.

Clubs

struggling

with lack of sponsors and inadequate prize money include veterans

Jazira

,

who

are

back to the Pro League this season.

A

three-time league champion,

they

were relegated in 2022

after the club was a frontrunner in the past few years and played in the AFC West Asia Zone final in 2018 and 2019.



The 2023/2024 football season

saw

Hussein

become

the 9th

club

to win the League since it kicked off in 1944 with only Faisali, Ahli, Urdun and Homenetmen clubs competing.

Faisali are 35-time record league champs while Wihdat won 17 times since first joining in 1980.

Ahli won eight times, Ramtha and Jazira three times,

ShababUrdun twice, Hussein, Amman and Urdun clubs once.