Global N-Butanol Market Report 2024: Market Insights And Future Outlook

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

n-Butanol Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's n-Butanol Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global n-butanol market is experiencing strong growth, with its size expected to increase from $3.37 billion in 2023 to $3.55 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. Despite the challenges of the past few years, including economic fluctuations and global disruptions, the market is anticipated to reach $4.45 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%, driven by the rising demand for bio-based chemicals and advancements in production technologies.

Growing Demand in Construction Industry Fuels Market Expansion

The construction industry is a major driver for the n-butanol market, with its demand for the chemical expected to grow substantially. n-Butanol is integral to construction due to its role as a solvent in coatings and adhesives, an intermediate in chemical synthesis, and a sustainable fuel for construction equipment. This is particularly relevant given the recent increase in construction spending. According to the Bureau of the Census, US construction spending reached an annual rate of $2,083.9 billion in March 2024, a 9.6% increase compared to March 2023, underscoring the significant role of n-butanol in enhancing construction efficiency and sustainability.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global n-butanol market with a detailed sample report:

Major Companies and Innovations in the Market

Key players in the n-butanol market include China National Petroleum Corporation, BASF SE, Grupa Azoty, and The Dow Chemical Company, among others. These companies are actively developing innovative solutions to enhance product performance. For instance, BPCL Kochi Refinery launched ISOBUTANOL (I-Butanol) in August 2021, a new isomer of n-butanol with diverse applications in plasticizers, solvents, adhesives, and coatings. This advancement highlights the industry's commitment to expanding its product offerings and meeting evolving market demands.

Trends Shaping the Future of n-Butanol

Several trends are expected to influence the n-butanol market's growth. Advancements in production technologies, increasing adoption of sustainable chemical manufacturing practices, and a rising focus on reducing carbon footprints are pivotal. Moreover, there is a notable increase in investments in research and development, aimed at improving n-butanol's efficiency and expanding its applications across various industries.

Market Segmentation

The n-butanol market is segmented as follows:

.By Grade: Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Chemicals

.By Production Process: Oxyhydrogenation of Propylene, Butane Oxidation, Fermentation of Biomass

.By Application: Butyl Acrylate, Butyl Acetate, Glycol Ethers, Direct Solvent, Plasticizers, Other Applications

.By End-Use Industry: Paints and Coatings, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Textiles, Agriculture, Buildings and Constructions, Food and Beverages, Transportation, Pharmaceuticals

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the n-butanol market in 2023. However, North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, driven by increasing industrial activities and a robust manufacturing sector.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report



n-Butanol Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The n-Butanol Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on n-butanol market size , n-butanol market drivers and trends, n-butanol market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The n-butanol market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Butane Gas Cartridges Global Market Report 2024



1, 4 Butanediol Global Market Report 2024



Industrial Gas Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+ +44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube