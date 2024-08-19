Global Narcolepsy Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global narcolepsy market is experiencing substantial growth, projected to increase from $3.19 billion in 2023 to $3.56 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. This growth is attributed to heightened awareness of narcolepsy, advancements in diagnostic tools, new pharmacological treatments, increased research and development investments, and improved patient education initiatives. The market is expected to reach $5.57 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%, driven by rising prevalence of sleep disorders, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, supportive government policies, an aging population, and growing health awareness.

Rising Prevalence of Sleep Disorders Fuels Market Growth

The escalating prevalence of sleep disorders, particularly narcolepsy, is a primary driver of market expansion. As awareness of narcolepsy increases and healthcare systems improve, more individuals are being diagnosed and treated. This trend is also supported by the rising number of obese individuals, a significant contributing factor to narcolepsy due to its impact on metabolic and hormonal balances. The World Health Organization reported that about 1 billion people were classified as obese in 2022, and this number is expected to rise, further driving demand for narcolepsy treatments.

Key Players and Innovations

Major companies in the narcolepsy market are focusing on developing new and effective treatments. Key players include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, among others. For example, Avadel Pharmaceuticals launched LUMRYZ in June 2023, an extended-release formulation of sodium oxybate designed for once-at-bedtime use, which provides sustained symptom relief throughout the night. This innovation highlights the industry's commitment to improving treatment options for narcolepsy.

Trends Shaping the Market

Significant trends in the narcolepsy market include advancements in genetic research, technological innovations in diagnostics, and the introduction of novel drugs and treatments. Strategic collaborations and partnerships among key market players are also on the rise, alongside the growing adoption of digital health tools and telemedicine. These trends are expected to continue shaping the market in the forecast period, enhancing treatment options and diagnostic capabilities.

Segments

.By Type: Type 1, Type 2

.By Treatment: Antidepressants, Stimulants, Sodium Oxybate, Other Treatments

.By Diagnosis: Polysomnogram, Multiple Sleep Latency Test

.By End Users: Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest market for narcolepsy in 2023. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments and a growing patient base.

Narcolepsy Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Narcolepsy Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on narcolepsy market size , narcolepsy market drivers and trends, narcolepsy market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The narcolepsy market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

